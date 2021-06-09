COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Ezechiel's law, Maryland News, Montgomery County, window law

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Landlords and apartment building owners in Montgomery County will soon have a new law to follow. The goal is to protect young children.

Beginning January 1 they must install window guards in units with children ages 10 and under.

This is aimed at keeping those children from falling out of windows.

The law is named in honor of two-year-old Ezechiel Nguemezi, who died last October when he fell out an apartment window in Takoma Park.

According to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 15 to 20 children under the age of 11 die – and nearly 15-thousand are injured each year because of falls from windows.

CBS Baltimore Staff