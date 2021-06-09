TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Temple Hills.
One officer was hurt after being struck by the suspect’s custody.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 9, 2021
