TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have two people in custody and are looking for a third suspect in relation to a theft reported in Temple Hills Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were investigating a report of a theft in the 4900 block of Beech Road after 10:30 a.m. The theft was linked to the use of a stolen credit card taken from a vehicle in Washington DC.

The victim told police the stolen credit card was being used at a warehouse in Prince George’s County.

When they approached the body shop, a person inside a black Dodge Charger sped out of the garage and struck an officer. The officer went over the hood and into the front windshield.

A second police officer nearby shot at the vehicle as the suspect fled the scene. The officer then hopped into the patrol car and began pursuing the Charger.

Once the pursuit reached Suitland Parkway, three suspects bailed out of the car. Two were taken into custody and the third suspect got away.

During the arrest, one of the suspects was tasered and taken to an area hospital as a result. Another suspect suffered a medical emergency and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police officials said they expect both of the suspects will be released Wednesday.

The injured officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

The police investigation spans two different crime scenes.

Investigators will also review the footage from responding officers’ body cameras and patrol cars.

The officer who fired at the Charger was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation as per the department’s policy.

The Charger was reported stolen, police said.

