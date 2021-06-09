Baltimore County (WJZ) — A special needs dog is getting some love and attention in his golden years with the gift of mobility.

Nejla Solano, the Operations Manager of the Senior Dog Sanctuary said Buddy Love became an interest of theirs last year after he was recovered from a Baltimore County home. “He has such a wonderful exuberant personality. All he wants to do is be around people he wants to sit on your lap, he wants you to carry him around like a baby and he just wants love,” said Solano.

An animal control officer took Buddy from the bad situation he was in and began fostering him. His wife, Lauren Averella, spoke to WJZ and explained how her husband called one day; “just said I cannot leave him here and that was eight months ago October of last year and Buddy has been with us ever since.”

Nobody knows what happened to Buddy’s legs or how long he has been in this state. He also has a serious ear infection and other medical issues.

“He was emaciated, covered in urine and feces he had hair loss all over his body and was just not in good shape,” said Solano.

He has had limited use of his front legs, until now. Averella said, “Buddy wants to run around with the big dogs he wants to play in this will give him the opportunity to do that.”

The Senior Dog Sanctuary got Buddy a cart, an apparatus that holds his front legs off the ground and allows him to move about with wheels. Solano said, “despite all he’s been through and God only knows how long this dog has been in this state he is the sweetest dog ever.”

Buddy is up for adoption. To apply send an email to adoption@sdsanctuary.com or visit seniordogsanctuary.com to learn more.

You can donate to Buddy Love’s recovery here. Since May 19, Buddy has raised nearly $3,000.