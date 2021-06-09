BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re planning on going out in Baltimore this weekend and drinking, plan on having a sober ride.
Maryland State Police will have sobriety checkpoints in Canton and Fells Point this weekend.
It’s a part of the agency’s task force to identify and arrest impaired drivers.
State Police will be joined by Maryland Transportation Authority Police and city police to conduct the checkpoints overnight Friday and Saturday along Boston Street.
They chose the location based on an increased number of impaired driving incidents in the area on weekends.
Troopers will conduct field sobriety tests on any suspected impaired drivers and will have a mobile blood alcohol testing truck on-site to administer breath tests immediately.
The checkpoints will be on June 11 and 12 between 9 a.m. and 3 a.m.