TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson University healthcare worker and Towson resident won the June 5 drawing for $40,000 in Maryland’s $2 million VaxCash promotion. He picked up his giant check in Baltimore Wednesday.
Byan Schlein, 39, started working first as a volunteer and then as a site coordinator at the university's COVID-19 testing program. Schlein was between jobs as the pandemic began, and took the opportunity at TU to make a difference.
“I’m proud of our ability to keep the campus safe,” he said. “I know the work we’re doing is a key part of the university’s path to an open campus and keeping the athletics programs running.”
Schlein also graduated from the university and worked in housing there as a Residence Life Coordinator.
As a healthcare worker, Schlein got vaccinated in January. When friends asked how they could win, he encouraged them to get the shot too.
“Lots of people kept asking me, how to get in for a chance to win a prize too, and I told them, you’ve got to get the shot,” Schlein said. “If you needed a better reason to do it, now you have it.”
Schlein plans on putting most of the money in savings, but he'll be celebrating his 40th at Disneyland Tokyo.