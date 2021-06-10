BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on May 29.
Brittany Brodie was last seen in the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road wearing a pink wig, yellow hoodie, jeans and pink flip flops.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Say Missing 14-Year-Old Found Safe
She is 5-foot tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Brodie has gone missing before from Baltimore County but was found safe in April.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 410-307-2020.
