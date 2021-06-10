EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Edgewood Wednesday night.
Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road around 11:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they wound 20-year-old Jarmil Christopher Stewart lying in the grass, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.
They immediately began efforts to save his life until medics took over, but he was later pronounced dead at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting. The chief medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Kramer, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3546. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com.
