By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said three men were shot in the Allentown neighborhood of Baltimore Thursday afternoon. One of the men is in critical condition.

Police said someone approached a patrol officer at 1:50 p.m. and reported a shooting on the 200 block of North Monastery Avenue. When the officer arrived she found the three men, who were transported to the hospital.

The officer reportedly found a gun on one of the victims. The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

Southwest District Shooting detectives have control of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

