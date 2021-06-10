BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning will dismiss early at noon Thursday.
According to the schools, "this decision was made due to the combination of warm temperatures and humidity, which may cause some spaces in those buildings to feel like they are warmer."
A full list of the schools is available at https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac.
Schools will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the afternoon.
Meal sites closed at 11:30 a.m.
Transportation will be provided to students. Schools will make every effort to make take-away lunches available to students before they leave.