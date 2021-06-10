ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Capital Gazette shooter was back in court on Thursday and defense attorneys are claiming that press reporting of Wednesday’s hearing was “sensational and prejudicial.”
The Capital Gazette along with other media outlets reported the shooter’s intentions as revealed in a motions hearing on Wednesday.READ MORE: Capital Gazette Shooter Back in Court, Defense Attorneys Attempt To Redact Previous Criminal References
Judge Michael Wachs denied the request to close Thursday’s court hearing but warned the press is “making it tougher to get a fair and impartial jury.”
Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to the June 2018 attack in Annapolis that killed Gerald Fischman, Roh Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
The trial to determine his criminal responsibility is set to begin later this month. This is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.READ MORE: Maryland Panel OKs Funds For Capital Gazette Shooting Victims' Memorial
Attorneys are meticulously arguing what should and shouldn’t be redacted in the shooter’s mental health assessments including stories of the defendant thinking the Appalachian trail.
Since charges were brought the day after the shooting, there have been nearly 650 filings in this case — a sign of just how detailed the proceedings have been.
Judge Wachs said that many potential jurors answered they have not heard of the case. Jury selection is set to begin on June 23.MORE NEWS: Forensic Psychiatrist Testifies In Day Two Of Motions Hearing For Capital Gazette Shooting Case