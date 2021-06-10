ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — When Kate Gallahue prepared to back out of her driveway to head to work, a cicada gave her the surprise of her life.
A cicada was sitting on her rearview camera! Gallahue said at first she didn't know what it was which scared her. After she was able to calm down, she stepped outside her car to investigate only to find a cicada sitting on her camera.
Check out the surprising photos:

We are currently at the peak of this cicada season and we’d love to see your photos! Send us your cool, creepy, or even shocking pictures before the cicadas leave us again until 2038.