ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continue to decline. The state’s positivity rate dropped below 1% Wednesday and remained flat Thursday.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.95%.
Hospitalizations went down by 16, now at 227 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 164 are in acute care and 63 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 460,984 total confirmed cases and 9,450 deaths.
There are 3,086,673 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,396,215 doses. Of those, 3,309,542 are first doses with 15,591 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,842,438 second doses, 28,054 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 244,235 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,297 in the last day.
The state reported 71.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,025
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,867
|(641)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,788
|(1,624)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,981
|(1,212)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,227
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,348
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,508
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,312
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,906
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,842
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,800
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,041
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,606
|(291)
|5*
|Howard
|19,269
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,024
|(1,564)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,264
|(1,542)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,002
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,038
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,614
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,169
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,630
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,701
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,672
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(27)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,035
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,556
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,498
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|78,973
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,666
|(284)
|5*
|50-59
|68,591
|(799)
|32*
|60-69
|45,672
|(1,601)
|26*
|70-79
|25,078
|(2,400)
|43*
|80+
|15,915
|(4,209)
|103*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,152
|(4,574)
|104*
|Male
|219,832
|(4,876)
|113*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,341
|(3,408)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,327
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,917
|(4,764)
|105*
|Hispanic
|69,855
|(831)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,573
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,971
|(25)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.