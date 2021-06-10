COVID LATESTMetrics Continue To Trend Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid positivity rate, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continue to decline. The state’s positivity rate dropped below 1% Wednesday and remained flat Thursday.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.95%.

READ MORE: WATCH: Gov. Larry Hogan Tours New Novavax Site In Montgomery County

Hospitalizations went down by 16, now at 227 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 164 are in acute care and 63 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 460,984 total confirmed cases and 9,450 deaths.

There are 3,086,673 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,396,215 doses. Of those, 3,309,542 are first doses with 15,591 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,842,438 second doses, 28,054 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 244,235 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,297 in the last day.

READ MORE: DC Police Searching For Man Who Shot Into Woman's Car, Believe Suspect Could Be In Baltimore

The state reported 71.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,025 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,867 (641) 15*
Baltimore 65,788 (1,624) 41*
Baltimore City 52,981 (1,212) 25*
Calvert 4,227 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,348 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,508 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,312 (150) 2*
Charles 10,906 (209) 2*
Dorchester 2,842 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,800 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,041 (64) 1*
Harford 16,606 (291) 5*
Howard 19,269 (245) 7*
Kent 1,350 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,024 (1,564) 51*
Prince George’s 85,264 (1,542) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,002 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,038 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,614 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,169 (44) 0*
Washington 14,630 (324) 4*
Wicomico 7,701 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,672 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (27) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,035 (3) 0*
10-19 47,556 (6) 1*
20-29 84,498 (42) 1*
30-39 78,973 (104) 6*
40-49 68,666 (284) 5*
50-59 68,591 (799) 32*
60-69 45,672 (1,601) 26*
70-79 25,078 (2,400) 43*
80+ 15,915 (4,209) 103*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,152 (4,574) 104*
Male 219,832 (4,876) 113*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Myron Harris Reported Missing In Baltimore
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,341 (3,408) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,327 (322) 11*
White (NH) 162,917 (4,764) 105*
Hispanic 69,855 (831) 19*
Other (NH) 21,573 (100) 1*
Data not available 51,971 (25) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff