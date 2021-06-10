WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are hoping the public can help them locate 42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr. who allegedly opened fire on a busy DC street back in May. Police said he could be in the Baltimore area.
According to DC Police, Davis is wanted in a shooting in broad daylight on May 19, 2021 in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast.
Officers responded to the area around 5:01 p.m. and found a women suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting was captured on camera. In the video you see a silver car pull up next to another light-colored vehicle. A man gets out with a gun and fires into the car in front of him. He then gets back inside his car and drives away.
Police later identified the suspect as Davis of Lanham. He is wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.