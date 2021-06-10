COVID LATESTMetrics Continue To Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 11:00 p.m.

Heavy rain continues to move through our region. There have been reports of flooding in Parkville. Baltimore County officials are advising motorists to avoid these areas:

  • Loch Raven Blvd and Joan Ave: Road flooded
  • East Joppa Road and Satyr Hill Rd: Road flooded/Stalled Car
  •  Harris Ave and Rader Ave: Car Stalled
  • Cub Hill Rd and Cromwell Bridge Rd: Water blocking Roda

Officials are reminding drivers to turn around and not drown.

The BGE app is reporting 66 outages in Baltimore City as of 4:41 p.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for Wicomico County until 5:30 p.m. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel County until 10:00 p.m. There is a flash flood warning for Prince George’s & Charles County until 8:00 p.m.

Flash flood watches were issued for most of the state Thursday afternoon through 9 p.m. including: Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, St. Mary’s and Washington counties are under the watch.

The watches are expected to last until midnight.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

