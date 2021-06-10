BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 11:00 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the region. Hourly rainfall rates upwards of 1-2” an hour have been observed and are possible through the evening in any thunderstorm. Remember to #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/V6LHSdwxWA — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 10, 2021

Heavy rain continues to move through our region. There have been reports of flooding in Parkville. Baltimore County officials are advising motorists to avoid these areas:

Loch Raven Blvd and Joan Ave: Road flooded

East Joppa Road and Satyr Hill Rd: Road flooded/Stalled Car

Harris Ave and Rader Ave: Car Stalled

Cub Hill Rd and Cromwell Bridge Rd: Water blocking Roda

Officials are reminding drivers to turn around and not drown.

#FloodWarning: BCoPD advises that Perring Parkway and Oakleigh Rd in #Parkville has some flooding. Motorists should avoid the area and use an alternate route. #WeatherAlert pic.twitter.com/16kx3yGF5s — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 10, 2021

The BGE app is reporting 66 outages in Baltimore City as of 4:41 p.m.

A flash flood warning was issued for Wicomico County until 5:30 p.m. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel County until 10:00 p.m. There is a flash flood warning for Prince George’s & Charles County until 8:00 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Charles and Prince Georges County in MD until 8:00pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021

Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel and Prince Georges County in MD until 10:00pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021

Flash Flood Warning for Wicomico County in MD until 5:30pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021

Flash flood watches were issued for most of the state Thursday afternoon through 9 p.m. including: Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, St. Mary’s and Washington counties are under the watch.

The watches are expected to last until midnight.

