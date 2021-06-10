BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 11:00 p.m.
Areal Flood Warning for Baltimore and Baltimore City in MD until 11:00pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021
Showers and thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the region. Hourly rainfall rates upwards of 1-2” an hour have been observed and are possible through the evening in any thunderstorm. Remember to #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/V6LHSdwxWA
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 10, 2021
Heavy rain continues to move through our region. There have been reports of flooding in Parkville. Baltimore County officials are advising motorists to avoid these areas:
- Loch Raven Blvd and Joan Ave: Road flooded
- East Joppa Road and Satyr Hill Rd: Road flooded/Stalled Car
- Harris Ave and Rader Ave: Car Stalled
- Cub Hill Rd and Cromwell Bridge Rd: Water blocking Roda
Officials are reminding drivers to turn around and not drown.
#FloodWarning: BCoPD advises that Perring Parkway and Oakleigh Rd in #Parkville has some flooding. Motorists should avoid the area and use an alternate route. #WeatherAlert pic.twitter.com/16kx3yGF5s
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 10, 2021
The BGE app is reporting 66 outages in Baltimore City as of 4:41 p.m.
A flash flood warning was issued for Wicomico County until 5:30 p.m. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel County until 10:00 p.m. There is a flash flood warning for Prince George's & Charles County until 8:00 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning for Charles and Prince Georges County in MD until 8:00pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021
Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel and Prince Georges County in MD until 10:00pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021
Flash Flood Warning for Wicomico County in MD until 5:30pm Thursday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 10, 2021
Flash flood watches were issued for most of the state Thursday afternoon through 9 p.m. including: Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, St. Mary’s and Washington counties are under the watch.
The watches are expected to last until midnight.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.