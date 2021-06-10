BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the weekend is set to begin, Fells Point area residents and business owners remain on edge after violence broke out in Broadway Square last weekend.

Local and state officials are working to control the crime breaking out in the popular area of the city. Three people were injured in two shootings last weekend.

On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan called the violence “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“I mean this is a basic failure to stop lawlessness and they’ve got to do something about it,” Hogan said. “We’ve been pushing them for a plan. Later today I’m supposed to hear something about that plan.”

Maryland State Police will operate sobriety checkpoints along Boston Street this weekend. Hogan said that has been the only request from the city for state help.

Mayor Brandon Scott is hosting a virtual town hall for residents Thursday night.

Fells Point, we want to hear from you. Join your local representatives for a virtual town hall meeting tomorrow, June 10 at 7PM for an open dialogue on ideas, comments and concerns regarding the neighborhood. Hope to see you. pic.twitter.com/OBNx2aZwyU — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 9, 2021

Police meanwhile will enforce residential parking permitting in the area and will be patrolling the area.

“Before we start sending people in there, we want to find out what the city is going to do,” Hogan said. He said, “the only way to really step in would it be to declare martial law in a state of emergency and send in the National Guard like we did in 2015. I don’t think that’s what people in Baltimore want at this point, they just want the city police to do their job.”

Thirty seven business owners are threatening to withhold tax payments to Baltimore City— saying leaders have turned their backs on the community—and they have reached their “breaking point.”

They wrote a letter to the mayor, police commissioner and city state’s attorney demanding action.

“We deserve better as citizens of Baltimore,” Claudia Towles told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren of the recent problems. WJZ saw a visible police presence in the community Wednesday including officers on bicycles.

Towles and other community leaders said police need to crack down on public drunkenness, clean up the trash and enforce parking restrictions.

“Drastic measures for drastic situations,” Towles said. “…We’re asking for basic city services.”

In response, the city warned of temporary street closures and strict parking enforcement this coming weekend.