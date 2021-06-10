GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Among the recent winners of Maryland’s vaccine lottery is Air Force veteran and COVID-19 survivor Gerard Dupree.
Gov. Larry Hogan finally spoke to Dupree over video chat to congratulate him on winning.READ MORE: Maryland Vaccine Lottery: Full List Of Winners
“I heard all about your story, and I was anxious to just get a chance to meet you,” Hogan said. “We want to get more people who are maybe hesitating or just haven’t gotten around to it yet. We want them all to do what you did and keep themselves and their families safe.”READ MORE: Glen Burnie Man Who Survived COVID-19 Second To Claim $40,000 VaxCash Prize
“I felt like it was important to let everyone know that this is a real virus and we should vaccinate ourselves,” Dupree said. “I was against it at one time, but once I got the virus and felt the power of it, nah, we need to vaccinate ourselves.”
Maryland began its VaxCash promotion on May 25. Any Maryland residents aged 18 and older who received a COVID-19 shot at a non-federal facility in Maryland is automatically entered to win. One person will win $40,000 daily through July 3 and then on July 4, someone will win the $400,000 grand prize.
To get vaccinated, visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.