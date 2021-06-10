GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan toured the new Novavax Global Headquarters site in Montgomery County, Maryland Thursday morning.
"It's an exciting day for Montgomery County and the state of Maryland and especially for Novavax," Hogan said after his tour. "I could not be more excited to be back here."
Hogan toured the current HQ in Sept. 2020 and said he’s even more thrilled to see the developments since then.
" I got a chance to see firsthand some of the cutting edge research that this company has been doing," Hogan said. "And that time, we were in the thick of our long battle with COVID-19 against the worst global pandemic in more than 100 years."
He said Maryland has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, with nearly 40 companies in the state working to develop or manufacture therapeutics.
"We're so pleased that with this incredible expansion and Novavax will continue his life saving work here for many years to come," Hogan said.