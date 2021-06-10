BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Flash flood watches are being issued for most of the state ahead of possible storms on Thursday.
Starting at noon, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Prince Georges, St. Mary's and Washington counties are under the watch.
In addition, Central and Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central, Southeast and Northwest Montgomery, Extreme Western Allegany, Northern and Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard counties are also under the watch.
A *Flash Flood Watch* has been issued for parts of the area. Slow moving t-storms are expected to form this afternoon that may result in flash flooding. Updated forecast now on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/qKMiWnvZpW
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 10, 2021
The watches are expected to last until midnight.