BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Flash flood watches are being issued for most of the state ahead of possible storms on Thursday.

Starting at noon, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Prince Georges, St. Mary’s and Washington counties are under the watch.

In addition, Central and Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central, Southeast and Northwest Montgomery, Extreme Western Allegany, Northern and Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard counties are also under the watch.

The watches are expected to last until midnight.