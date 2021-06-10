BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After yet another hot and humid afternoon, fast-moving storms dumped lots of rain on some areas causing major flash flooding.

“I look up at the street and the water was coming down like Niagara Falls,” said Pamela Williams, neighbor.

On Hillen and 35th Street, in East Baltimore roads, sidewalks, and yards disappeared underwater. After some afternoon storms caused flash flooding all over the state.

“It was a swimming pool. It was a swimming pool,” said Williams. Neighbors said the waterlines reached their front porch…

police shut down traffic as the driver behind an SUV got trapped in the mess.

“He got caught in the flood and he didn’t know that he needed to get out of his car .. he almost drowned he ended up swimming,” said one neighbor.

There was a similar scene in Baltimore County. A tree uprooted and blocked traffic on Dulaney Valley Road. In Parkville, neighbors watched in shock as an s-u-v barely made it through the flooded streets.

“It was waves in the road, like California surf,” said one neighbor. Chopper 13 was overhead as powerlines came crashing down as water surrounded homes near park heights avenue in Pikesville.

Heading towards the city on 295, cards dodged massive pools of water neighbors say the storm came as quickly as it passed.. leaving behind a mess to clean up.

Baltimore County officials said they received several calls about cars that stalled in floodwaters.

BGE reported over 3,500 during the peak of the storm.