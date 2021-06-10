TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police said they have arrested and charged a man in the Wednesday evening shooting death of 39-year-old Adrian Trice of Temple Hills.
Jared Wilson, 37, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.
Police said they reported at 9:20 p.m. to the 5400 block of Joel Lane, where they found Trice. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe Wilson shot Trice during an argument, and that they knew each other.
Anyone with further information in this investigation is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.