BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two reported members of the MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Daniel Alvarado Cuellar on Tuesday.
Hugo Chavez, 33, and Jonathan Hernandez, 21, were both convicted for first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.READ MORE: Baltimore Community Members Invest In Local Businesses To Combat Food Deserts
Baltimore County Police responded to the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard on July 31, 2019. There, officers found Cuellar stabbed to death outside his home. An autopsy revealed that Cuellar was stabbed over 40 times in the head, neck and torso with a knife and machete.
Police learned that the victim was at a laundromat on the night of his death. Surveillance video from the facility captured a large number of individuals stalking him while he was there. Detectives were able to identify one of the vehicles used to watch the victim.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Says Fells Point Violence Is A 'Basic Failure To Stop Lawlessness,' Calls It 'Unacceptable'
Weeks later, the car was found in Mississippi traveling toward Texas. Investigators were able to connect those in the car to the murder of Cuellar. Officials said that Chavez believed the victim was a member of a rival gang and ordered his death. He gathered other MS-13 members to assist him.
Cuellar was attacked in front of his home and stabbed by 3 individuals including Hernandez.
Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger commended the Baltimore County Police Department in solving this crime. “Something as horrific as this act to a good, hard-working young man must be and has been addressed. We must continue to be vigilant in assuring that gang violence will not be tolerated and must be eliminated,” said Shellenberger.MORE NEWS: 3 Men Shot In Southwest Baltimore, 1 In Critical Condition