BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an effort to bolster the state’s vaccination efforts, The Maryland Port Administration announced a partnership with the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems to offer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to visiting ship’s crew members in the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.
"Maryland continues to make progress administering the COVID-19 vaccine, and this clinic at the Port of Baltimore is a great opportunity for visiting ship's crew members to join the effort," said Governor Larry Hogan. "We encourage visiting ships to take advantage of this quick and easy way to get vaccinated.
The jabs will be offered at clinics twice weekly starting June 15 every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Any crew member from a ship visiting any state-owned, public terminal or private terminal is eligible for a vaccine.
The clinics will remain until the end of July or until needs have been met, the administration said.
Crew members will need to provide identification, passport preferred, and read and sign a registration form. Those with limited English capabilities are asked to bring a crew member or escort to assist them.
“The Port of Baltimore is known across the maritime industry for its focus on safe, reliable and efficient operations,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “This vaccination clinic, offered with our partners at MIEMSS, reinforces our commitment to put health and safety at the forefront of everything we do.”