OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was among three people arrested after Ocean City police officers allegedly saw him actively loading a semi-automatic weapon at the scene of an argument early Thursday morning.

Officers were on bike patrol around 12:21 a.m. when they saw a large crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered in the roadway in the 100 block of 7th Street near Philadelphia Avenue.

When they approached the crowd, they saw an argument between several people in the crowd and a group in a parked vehicle.

As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they saw a man in the back of a vehicle “actively loading a magazine into a semi-automatic handgun.” Lazairus Alonzo Smith, 19, was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

A second man, 19-year-old Jacob Elijha Anderson of Manchester, Pa, tried to stop the arrest and became disorderly and hostile with officers. Anderson was also placed under arrests.

The driver, Cherish Glenn, followed officers’ directives and was arrested after officers located two Polymer handguns in the back-seat area of the vehicle and two fully loaded extended magazines.

Police learned Smith and Anderson put the guns in the car before police arrived.

Smith was charged with having a loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, and possession of firearm/ammo/ minor. Smith has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and has been held without bond.

Anderson was charged with obstructing and hindering, resist/interfere with arrest, assault second degree- law enforcement officer (two counts), disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment (two counts), loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, and possession of a firearm/ammo/minor. Anderson is in custody at the Ocean City Police Department, waiting to be seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner.

Glenn, 18, of Westminster, was charged with having a loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, and possession of a firearm/ammo/minor. Glenn was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance.

The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.