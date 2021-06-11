FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — An unexpected visitor caused quite a stir in Frederick over the weekend and it wasn’t a cicada.
A black bear was spotted in historic Frederick County and neighbors were shocked to see the wild animal.
The conversation started in the “Everything Federick” Facebook group as residents began sharing pictures.
'I go to Walgreens for 30 minutes and my neighbor shoots me a picture saying 'looks what's in your driveway.' I thought it was pretty cool myself," said Susan Witmer of Frederick.
June to August is black bear mating season so DNR officials said it’s possible the bear was looking for a mate.
DNR Officials said if you encounter a bear:
- Make yourself as large as possible.
- Talk loudly.
- Back out.
This story was originally posted on June 8, 2021.