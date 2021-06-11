ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths Friday as hospitalizations continue to decline. The state’s positivity rate dropped below 1% Wednesday.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.91%.READ MORE: Maryland Traffic: Delays Reported On US 50 East Before Bay Bridge
Hospitalizations went down by 15, now at 212 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 152 are in acute care and 60 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,097 total confirmed cases and 9,459 deaths.
There are 3,117,688 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,440,343 doses. Of those, 3,322,655 are first doses with 13,113 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,872,341 second doses, 29,903 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 245,347 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,112 in the last day.READ MORE: Maryland Toddler, Father Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide Along Appalachian Trail, State Police Say
The state reported 71.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,027
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,877
|(640)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,798
|(1,625)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,996
|(1,212)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,230
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,348
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,507
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,315
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,916
|(210)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,844
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,803
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,041
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,609
|(291)
|5*
|Howard
|19,275
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,033
|(1,565)
|52*
|Prince George’s
|85,295
|(1,544)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,002
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,039
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,616
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,169
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,632
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,703
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,672
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(31)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,048
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,568
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,520
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|78,997
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,678
|(285)
|5*
|50-59
|68,606
|(799)
|32*
|60-69
|45,684
|(1,602)
|26*
|70-79
|25,080
|(2,403)
|43*
|80+
|15,916
|(4,213)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,213
|(4,577)
|104*
|Male
|219,884
|(4,882)
|114*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,396
|(3,410)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,331
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,970
|(4,767)
|106*
|Hispanic
|69,888
|(831)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,581
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,931
|(29)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.