BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a visible police presence in Fells Point Friday night.

Bill Packo owns Barley’s Backyard and has been a part of the Fells Point community for more than 3 decades. Like many others, he said he has reached his breaking point after violence and public drunkenness, which has been out of control in recent weeks.

“It’s a shame. What they’re letting happen to Fells Point is what they let happen in the Inner Harbor, and now it has made its way here,” Packo said. “There’s alcohol being sold by individuals out there, drugs, and clearly we all know about the shootings that took place last weekend. But there needs to be some control out there. There is none whatsoever.”

From Su Casa “In the 20 years that Su Casa has been located at 901 S Bond St. Never has the command center been parked here.

This is what retaliation looks like.” #FellsPoint @wjz pic.twitter.com/cpFmZyGExz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 11, 2021

Packo called out Mayor Brandon Scott for not attending a virtual community town hall last night.

“It’s an embarrassment to the city. It’s an embarrassment to the mayor no matter what the schedule was,” Packo said.

But Scott defended himself in an interview.

“I was at a previously scheduled community meeting that has been on my calendar for weeks. This meeting town hall was at the request of the 46th District,” he said.

Scott noted the police commissioner and deputy mayor were part of the town hall. Those officials laid out plans to crack down including an extra police presence that includes partnering with sheriff’s deputies and state police DUI checkpoints.

“The challenge we face is with the limited resources we have, the greater mission that we’re there for is to make people safe—to prevent people from committing bad acts like shootings,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said during the town hall.

Temporary street closures will block off most of the neighborhood from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Fells Point parking restrictions and temporary road closures this weekend @wjz #FellsPoint pic.twitter.com/uDS5kZFE8e — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 9, 2021

Some business owners are concerned about whether police can curb open alcohol sales and public urination after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she will not prosecute those and other low-level crimes.

Baltimore businesses request police crackdown on low-level crimes https://t.co/DL0sNlMh5z by @akela_lacy — Baltimore SAO (@BaltimoreSAO) June 11, 2021

“It’s just no common sense. It’s just all political agenda,” Packo said.