DOVER, De. (WJZ) — If you wanna go to a music festival, but you can’t get off work, a limited run of single-day passes to the four-day-long Firefly Festival will go on sale Tuesday morning.
The festival will go from September 23 to the 26th, with pop star Billie Eilish headlining the 23rd, and The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo headlining each consecutive day.
Firefly is the biggest East Coast Camping Festival, and after a year of minimal live music, the festival is sure to be a big draw. Tickets go on sale June 15 at 10 a.m.
Single Day GA Passes start at $119 and Single Day VIP Passes start at $259. Click here to buy a pass.
And to see the full lineup, click here.