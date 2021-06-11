FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is working to increase its police presence downtown as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and more activities resume.
Beginning this weekend, the department will have extra patrols on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The team will work a walking beat along Market and Patrick streets from 10 p.m. until bars and restaurants close. The officers will be on foot to ensure they are accessible to residents and business owners.
This comes after a shooting was reported in the 200 block of N. Market Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Frederick Police learning a fight broke out in an establishment between a group of men and one was shot.
Police remind residents to be responsible and have fun safely.
In general, they ask people to follow these tips when leaving your home.
- Be aware and vigilant of your surroundings.
- Walk with a friend or another person whenever possible.
- Know your quickest and safest route to your destination.
- If you see something suspicious, call 911.