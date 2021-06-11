BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a helping hand to Hampden community members for over 26 years, but now it needs your help to continue its mission.

The Hampden Family Center is hosting its annual gala at Bengies Drive-In this year to raise money for the organization.

Hats Off to Hampden is the organization’s annual fundraising gala, but it’s switching up this year with a fabulous 50s tailgate party that it’s on hosting on June 17.

There’s a contest, an auction, and of course, a drive-in movie. It sounds like a pretty fun night, and it’s all to support a center that so many community members rely on for help.

The Hampden Family Center has become an essential resource for needy neighbors who rely on it for everything, from after-school care for kids, to food and classes for adults.

“We really are the central hub of resources for people of all ages and needs,” said Executive Director Ashley Wilkes.

Sharon Switzer has been coming to the center for over 20 years.

“I come to the senior luncheons, I get help with my medical assistance,” Switzer said.

The need has only grown since the pandemic happened, which is why they’re really counting on the community to step up during this year’s annual gala.

“Families are still struggling and people are still trying to get back on their feet so this year’s hats off to Hampden is especially important to make sure that we can continue serving the community,” Wilkes said.

You’ll be able to contribute to a good cause and have fun while you’re at it.

“We’re going to have a full barbecue and bar, Sons of Pirates beach band playing, and the cornerstone of the night is the Grease sing-along,” Wilkes said.

Tickets are $95 and are available online at hampdenfamilycenter.org