BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday evening in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
