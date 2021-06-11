COVID LATESTMore Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Crime, gun violence, Nonfatal shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday evening in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers found the man with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds about 6:11 p.m. in the 500 block of South Catherine Street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.’

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff