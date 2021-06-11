COVID LATESTMore Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain continues across parts of Maryland while temperatures cool down.

A flood warning was issued for Charles County through 2:45 p.m. A flash flood watch was also issued through 12 a.m. Saturday.

Friday’s temperatures are lower than the heat wave that hit Maryland this week. Although Friday’s rains is not soaking, due to the rain Thursday, some of the same issues could still be problems.

Here’s a look at the rain totals from Thursday.

Friday’s rain will be lighter, off-and-on with some periods of dry weather. It’s not expected to move out until Friday night.

But the forecast will improve in time for the weekend.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.