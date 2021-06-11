OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Owings Mills Walmart store will be closing on June 30.
According to a spokesperson, Walmart was working to renew its lease with the property owner at 9750 Reisterstown Road to keep the store open and provide jobs to 200 associates.
“Unfortunately, the owner stopped communicating with us and hasn’t agreed to the most recent changes, nor signed the new lease, forcing us into this decision,” Walmart said in a statement. “We’re devastated to have to close this facility and worked diligently to avoid this ending.”
They said they are grateful to the customers and look forward to continuing the service at neighboring stores. You can find the closest store on Walmart.com.