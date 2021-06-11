COVID LATESTMore Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Police activity has shut down the daily garage at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport.

Customers are being redirected to the Long Term parking lots.

BWI officials said there’s no threat to the public but that people should avoid the area.

