ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough followed up a rare Tampa Bay complete game with six solid innings and the Rays became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-2.
In his previous start, Yarbrough became the first Rays pitcher to go the distance in five years. This time, he gave up two unearned runs and three hits. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13.
Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini. Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle had his streak of driving in at least one run in eight straight games end.
