BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grand opening was held Friday morning for a first-of-its-kind facility in the city and the state – a new urban bereavement center.
Roberta's House has a new family grief support center in east Baltimore to serve the community.
Amor Williams found herself crying alone four years ago when she was eight months pregnant and her husband was brutally murdered.
“I don’t even know how I got to Roberta’s House,” Williams said. “I just remember someone kept calling my phone and finally I answered.”
For years, Roberta's House has been offering grief services to many like Amor. Now, they're expanding – opening a new grief support center.
“We and you heard the cries and the hurt and the pain of our city,” said President and CEO Annette March-Grier, “and we created this safe place to heal the hearts of thousands.”
“It’s violence prevention and healing at the same time,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.
"Families who experience loss are able to transform their despair to hope and become healthy, and ultimately our communities become safer," March-Grier said.
“I lost my grandparents. It was very hard until my family and I found Roberta’s House,” Dejuan Williams said.