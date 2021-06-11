(WJZ) — Safeway is trying to make it easier to for people to get their covid vaccine, particularly those who work less flexible hours.
Every friday this month, select pharmacies will stay open until 10 p.m. for special vaccine clinics. No appointment is necessary.
Plus, customers who get vaccinated during the special extended hours will receive a 20 percent off coupon on their groceries.
These are the local Safeway Pharmacies will offer the extended hours until 10 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25:
|2845 Alabama Avenue SE
|Washington
|DC
|80 W. Dares Beach Road
|Prince Frederick
|MD
|8858 Waltham Woods Road
|Parkville
|MD
|3830 Georgia Avenue NW
|Washington
|DC
|4401 Harford Road
|Baltimore
|MD
|7595 Greenbelt Road
|Greenbelt
|MD
|1855 Wisconsin Avenue NW
|Washington
|DC
|5485 Harpers Farm Road
|Columbia
|MD
|909 Thayer Avenue
|Silver Spring
|MD
|540 Benfield Road
|Severna Park
|MD
|1781 Forest Drive
|Annapolis
|MD
|20211 Goshen Road
|Gaithersburg
|MD
|7643 Arundel Mills Boulevard
|Hanover
|MD
|11201 Georgia Avenue
|Silver Spring
|MD
|12410 Fairwood Parkway
|Bowie
|MD
|3333 Spartan Road
|Olney
|MD
|437 S. King Street
|Leesburg
|VA
|3713 Lee Highway
|Arlington
|VA
|12200 Fairfax Towne Center
|Fairfax
|VA
|5727 Burke Center
|Burke
|VA
|3526 King Street
|Alexandria
|VA
|3043 Nutley Street
|Fairfax
|VA
|1688 Anderson Road
|Mclean
|VA
|9881 Georgetown Pike
|Great Falls
|VA