By CBS Baltimore Staff
(WJZ) — Safeway is trying to make it easier to for people to get their covid vaccine, particularly those who work less flexible hours.

Every friday this month, select pharmacies will stay open until 10 p.m. for special vaccine clinics. No appointment is necessary.

Plus, customers who get vaccinated during the special extended hours will receive a 20 percent off coupon on their groceries.

These are the local Safeway Pharmacies will offer the extended hours until 10 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25:

2845 Alabama Avenue  SE Washington DC
80 W. Dares Beach Road Prince Frederick MD
8858 Waltham Woods Road Parkville MD
3830 Georgia Avenue NW Washington DC
4401 Harford Road Baltimore MD
7595 Greenbelt Road Greenbelt MD
1855 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington DC
5485 Harpers Farm Road Columbia MD
909 Thayer Avenue Silver Spring MD
540 Benfield Road Severna Park MD
1781 Forest Drive Annapolis MD
20211 Goshen Road Gaithersburg MD
7643 Arundel Mills Boulevard Hanover MD
11201 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring MD
12410 Fairwood Parkway Bowie MD
3333 Spartan Road Olney MD
437 S. King Street Leesburg VA
3713 Lee Highway Arlington VA
12200 Fairfax Towne Center Fairfax VA
5727 Burke Center Burke VA
3526 King Street Alexandria VA
3043 Nutley Street Fairfax VA
1688 Anderson Road Mclean VA
9881 Georgetown Pike Great Falls VA

