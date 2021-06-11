COVID LATEST
More Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
Latest News
Maryland Weather: Rain Continues Friday As Temperatures Cool Down, Flood Warnings Issued In The Region
Safeway Pharmacies Start Extended Friday Hours For Covid Vaccinations, Offer 20% Off Groceries
Safeway is trying to make it easier to for people to get their covid vaccine, particularly those who work less flexible hours.
Featured Sports
Stream The Palmetto Championship
Watch the Palmetto Championship live from Congaree Golf Club.
Palmetto Championship Preview: Can Dustin Johnson Get On Track At Congaree?
The PGA Tour returns to South Carolina again, this time to face the largely unfamiliar course at Congaree Golf Club.
Pillar, McKinney Each Homer Twice As Mets Rout Orioles 14-1
Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney each homered twice, and the New York Mets beat Matt Harvey decisively for the second time this season, routing the Baltimore Orioles 14-1.
Ravens Helped To Renovate Classrooms & Spaces At 2 Baltimore City Schools
The Baltimore Ravens spent the day renovating classrooms and spaces at 2 Baltimore City Schools.
Bob Turk Has Your Friday Evening Forecast
Bob Turk Has Your Friday Evening Forecast
36 minutes ago
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
The latest weather for Baltimore, Maryland.
4 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Rain Continues Friday As Temperatures Cool Down, Flood Warnings Issued In The Region
Maryland Weather: Storms Thursday Causes Major Flash Flooding & Power Outages In Some Areas
After yet another hot and humid afternoon fast-moving storms dumped lots of rain on some areas causing major flash flooding.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'It Is Exploring What It Means To Be Beautiful': Eileen Galindo On Paramount+'s 'Why Women Kill'
Season two of "Why Women Kill" is streaming now on Paramount+ and actor Eileen Galindo shares why this series will remind people of "Desperate Housewives."
Lindsay Czarniak On SRX Racing Opener At Stafford Speedway: 'This Is Going To Be Racing Like Nobody Has Ever Seen'
When the Camping World SRX Series goes green flag Saturday, Czarniak says fans are in for an experience they haven't seen before.
What Can Fans Expect From SRX Racing Series Broadcasts? 'Access Like You've Never Seen Before' Says Producer Pam Miller
New camera angles, drone views and more driver personalities are just some of the things fans can expect when SRX gets its first race underway on Saturday night on CBS.
Jon Stewart To Appear On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' As First In-Studio Guest Of 2021
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14th when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: 'Big Fan Of This Format, It's Going To Be Great For Everyone'
The reigning Indy 500 winner fresh off climbing the fence at Indianapolis will be back behind the wheel this Saturday as SRX begins its inaugural season under the lights on CBS.
The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Announced As Host For The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Tru By Hilton Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening In Harbor East
After 19 months of construction, Tru By Hilton held its grand opening on Tuesday morning.
Record Number Of Travelers Expected To Hit Maryland Roads This Memorial Day
The holiday weekend saw a record number of Americans traveling since the pandemic first started.
Vote For WJZ's Rick Ritter As Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
