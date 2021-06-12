GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say a Baltimore man who worked as a truck driver for MDOT died Saturday after an industrial incident in Anne Arundel County.
The incident happened at a worksite on the Arundel Expressway at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. 54-year-old Michael Spencer Sr. drove a truck trailer for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Investigators believe Spencer left his parked truck and was then pinned against the trailer of his vehicle by an excavator that rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto Spencer's trailer.
Police said Spencer was transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:50 p.m.
The operator of the excavator was also transported for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators will conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident along with Maryland State Police.