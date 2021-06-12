COVID LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 200
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations dropped below 200.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.9%.

Hospitalizations went down by 20, now at 192 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 138 are in acute care and 54 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,183 total confirmed cases and 9,464 deaths.

There are 3,137,520 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,469,627 doses. Of those, 3,332,107 are first doses with 9,452 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,891,165 second doses, 18,824 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 246,355 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,008 in the last day.

The state reported 71.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,030 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,885 (642) 15*
Baltimore 65,793 (1,625) 41*
Baltimore City 53,012 (1,213) 25*
Calvert 4,230 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,349 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,508 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,317 (150) 2*
Charles 10,925 (210) 2*
Dorchester 2,844 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,804 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,040 (64) 1*
Harford 16,612 (290) 6*
Howard 19,278 (245) 7*
Kent 1,350 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,044 (1,565) 52*
Prince George’s 85,322 (1,546) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,003 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,038 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,616 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,171 (44) 0*
Washington 14,634 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,705 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,673 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (31) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,066 (3) 0*
10-19 47,569 (6) 1*
20-29 84,537 (42) 1*
30-39 79,014 (104) 6*
40-49 68,687 (285) 5*
50-59 68,619 (801) 32*
60-69 45,691 (1,604) 26*
70-79 25,083 (2,403) 43*
80+ 15,917 (4,213) 105*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 241,259 (4,578) 105*
Male 219,924 (4,886) 114*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,457 (3,413) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,339 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,015 (4,768) 107*
Hispanic 69,914 (832) 19*
Other (NH) 21,582 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,876 (28) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

