ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations dropped below 200.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.9%.READ MORE: ‘It’s Just All Political Agenda’ Some Business Owners Criticize Mayor, City Response In Fells Point; Street Closures In Effect
Hospitalizations went down by 20, now at 192 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 138 are in acute care and 54 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,183 total confirmed cases and 9,464 deaths.
There are 3,137,520 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,469,627 doses. Of those, 3,332,107 are first doses with 9,452 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,891,165 second doses, 18,824 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 246,355 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,008 in the last day.READ MORE: Roberta's House Holds Grand Opening For Family Grief Support Center
The state reported 71.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,030
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,885
|(642)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,793
|(1,625)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,012
|(1,213)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,230
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,349
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,508
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,317
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,925
|(210)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,844
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,804
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,040
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,612
|(290)
|6*
|Howard
|19,278
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,044
|(1,565)
|52*
|Prince George’s
|85,322
|(1,546)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,003
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,038
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,616
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,171
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,634
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,705
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,673
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(31)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,066
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,569
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,537
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|79,014
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,687
|(285)
|5*
|50-59
|68,619
|(801)
|32*
|60-69
|45,691
|(1,604)
|26*
|70-79
|25,083
|(2,403)
|43*
|80+
|15,917
|(4,213)
|105*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|241,259
|(4,578)
|105*
|Male
|219,924
|(4,886)
|114*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: USPS Response "Wholly Inadequate" Said Rep. Ruppersberger, As Frustrations Rise With Baltimore-Area Delivery
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,457
|(3,413)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,339
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,015
|(4,768)
|107*
|Hispanic
|69,914
|(832)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,582
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,876
|(28)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.