By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Football, Job Fair, M&T Bank Stadium, NFL, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the new NFL season is quickly approaching, and stadiums will be full of fans again, the Ravens are looking for employees to make sure fans have the best game-day experience at the M&T Bank Stadium.

The team will be holding a job fair at the stadium Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Positions to be filled include food and beverage providers, housekeeping, crowd management and parking employees.

If you’re interested, parking is available in Lot D and you’ll enter through the Southwest entrance. Masks are required.

You can make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome too.

