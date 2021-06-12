BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the new NFL season is quickly approaching, and stadiums will be full of fans again, the Ravens are looking for employees to make sure fans have the best game-day experience at the M&T Bank Stadium.
The team will be holding a job fair at the stadium Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Positions to be filled include food and beverage providers, housekeeping, crowd management and parking employees.
If you’re interested, parking is available in Lot D and you’ll enter through the Southwest entrance. Masks are required.
If you're interested, parking is available in Lot D and you'll enter through the Southwest entrance. Masks are required.

You can make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome too.