BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday it is partnering with Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition to help prevent financial exploitation of Maryland’s senior citizens.
The office is participating in public outreach events PROTECT Week, an initiative to help residents learn about forms of neglect, abuse and financial exploitation of senior citizens.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Dies After Being Pinned Against Trailer In Anne Arundel County
The week runs through June 14-18 and coincides with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is June 15. To learn more and register, go to www.protectweek.org.
Below are the outreach events the office is participating in, as provided by the office.
-
June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. – Assistant United States Attorney Sean Delaney and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Keith Custer present on financial fraud targeting seniors at Oak Crest Senior Living, an over 55 community in Parkville, Maryland. ** This event was recorded and will be distributed to other senior living communities.READ MORE: New Plasma Donation Center Opens In Towson
-
June 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. – Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner joins Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot at virtual press conference launching PROTECT Week. Online at www.Facebook.com/aarpmaryland and www.YouTube.com/aarpmaryland
-
June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. – Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner joins Maryland AARP for Tele-town Hall event focusing on fake COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, government imposter scams, and romance scams targeting seniors. You can tune in, or register for the robo-call here https://vekeo.com/aarpmaryland/ or listen on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/aarpmd/
-
June 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. – Assistant United States Attorney Evelyn Cusson and BBB of Greater Maryland Executive Director Angie Barnett present to Civic Works Elder Services via Zoom on how to avoid gift card scams.MORE NEWS: Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium Holding Job Fair For Stadium Workers
-
June 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. – Assistant United States Attorney Evelyn Cusson and BBB of Greater Maryland Executive Director Angie Barnett host Facebook Live Event “Why Scammers Love Gift Cards.”