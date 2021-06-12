BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday it is partnering with Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition to help prevent financial exploitation of Maryland’s senior citizens.

The office is participating in public outreach events PROTECT Week, an initiative to help residents learn about forms of neglect, abuse and financial exploitation of senior citizens.

The week runs through June 14-18 and coincides with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is June 15. To learn more and register, go to www.protectweek.org.

Below are the outreach events the office is participating in, as provided by the office.