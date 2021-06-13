BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting in East Baltimore on Sunday night.
Police responded to the 1200 block of North Patterson Park Ave shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers found 2 male victims, aged 36 and 26, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.READ MORE: More Violence In Fells Point: Business Owners Believe Concerns Continue To Go Unanswered
Shortly after, officers were notified of a third victim, an adult female, at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. All 3 victims are expected to survive.READ MORE: Police: 3 Month Old Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In West Baltimore Home
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: 4 Teens Arrested & Charged Following A Vaping Incident On Ocean City Boardwalk