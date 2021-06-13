BALITMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say one person was injured following a shooting overnight in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point.

The shooting caused damage to several vehicles in the area including one that was occupied and one person suffered a laceration injury.

The victim went to an area hospital where doctors scanned them and found no gunshot wounds but did treat them for a laceration to the head.

This shooting comes after a week of concern from area business owners and residents about the violence and rowdy crowds.

Several Fells Point businesses owners signed a letter to the city this week saying they would withhold their tax payments until the city and the police department address the ongoing concerns.

Mayor Brandon Scott responded by organizing a town hall meeting Thursday night were residents and business owners could voice their concerns and talk with city officials and the police commissioner.

The mayor did not attend the virtual event due to a previously scheduled community meeting.

Maryland State Police were also on patrol in the area last night along Boston street where they were conducting sobriety check points.

Baltimore City Police did not release any information about any potential suspect or suspects in this latest shooting.

