BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating an overnight violent incident in Fells Point. Police are calling it a discharging along Aliceanna, one block away from the heart of Fells Point.
The shooting damaged several cars and injured one person sitting in the car who suffered a laceration to the head.
This follows a previously violent weekend in which 3 people were shot and injured. Fells Point business owners have been going back and forth with city leaders all week long expressing concerns and even presenting an ultimatum.
Several business owners have signed a letter to the city saying they would withhold their tax payments until their concerns are addressed.
Mayor Brandon Scott called a virtual town hall to talk about ways to crack down on violent crime and lawlessness in this popular Baltimore neighborhood. However, many people were upset that he didn’t show up. Mayor Scott said it was because of a previously scheduled meeting.
Throughout the weekend, Maryland State Police were helping to patrol the area and conducting sobriety checkpoints.
Long-time Fells Point business owner, Kathleen Dickinson, said she doesn’t think the heavy police presence is the answer.
"In order to solve a problem, you really have to listen to what the problem is," said Kathleen Dickinson, owner of After Midnight. "We are asking for the police to be able to enforce the ordinances already in places, to enforce the parking violations going on, and to respond to what we are asking and that's not what we got."
Police have not provided any more information about the shooting early this morning on Aliceanna, including any information about a suspect or suspects involved.