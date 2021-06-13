GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to violating the conditions of his supervised release on Thursday.
Romaine Blunt, of Washington D.C., was convicted for a violation of possession of prohibited contraband on February 26, 2009. He received a sentence of 12 months followed by 36 months of supervised release with the condition that he couldn't commit any new state or federal crimes.
Blunt began his supervised release on May 18, 2018, but the court revoked it on May 22, 2019, and sentenced him to 6 months in prison followed by a new term of supervised release until May 17, 2021.
According to Blunt's plea agreement, on the morning of October 8, 2020, a Prince George's County officers responded to an apartment building in Suitland after receiving a report that Blunt was in possession of a firearm outside of the building. On the scene, officers saw Blunt, and as they approached him, he dropped the gun into the nearby mulch.
Officers found the 9 mm handgun loaded with approximately 8 rounds of ammunition. As a result of violating his terms of release by having a loaded weapon, officials are recommending that he serve 54 months in federal prison.
Sentencing has been scheduled for August 12 at 11:00 a.m.