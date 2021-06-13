BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we start a new work week, the threat of severe storms returns on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s with a high of 85 degrees. The day is expected to start with cloud cover, however, most of the day is expected to be quiet.READ MORE: More Violence In Fells Point: Business Owners Believe Concerns Continue To Go Unanswered
The sun is expected to break through putting us under the “marginal risk” of severe weather later in the day on Monday. These storms could produce damaging winds and hail.
An isolated severe t-storm possible Monday evening/night. Your updated forecast is just minutes away on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/7UNpbGfjVPREAD MORE: Police: 3 Month Old Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In West Baltimore Home
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 13, 2021
