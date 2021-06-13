COVID LATESTHospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Maryland, Rain, Severe Storms, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we start a new work week, the threat of severe storms returns on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s with a high of 85 degrees. The day is expected to start with cloud cover, however, most of the day is expected to be quiet.

The sun is expected to break through putting us under the “marginal risk” of severe weather later in the day on Monday. These storms could produce damaging winds and hail.

