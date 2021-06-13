BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby died after being found unresponsive in a West Baltimore home.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Dolphin Street for the report of an unresponsive infant. Once on the scene, officers found the child but there were no visible signs of trauma to the baby.
The baby was taken to an area hospital & was later pronounced dead.
The death is being investigated as questionable at the time.
