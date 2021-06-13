BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL season is quickly approaching and the Baltimore Ravens held a job fair on Sunday looking to fill hundreds of game-day positions.

Not many people get to gear up and come to M&T Bank Stadium to work on Sundays and we’re not talking about the players.

It may not be game-day but Vernetta Dobbins certainly feels like she’s earned the win as she walked out of the tunnel of the stadium.

“It means everything to me, it’s an income,” said Dobbins, new employee.

The news comes as a surprise because applicants were told they had one more interview before landing a job, only to be taken down to the field.

Morgan Hay, a fourth-grade teacher during the week, has been hired to work with guest services on Sunday.

“I’m so excited. I can’t. I can be in the parking on and I would be jumping up and down. Just being able to hear the crowd. Everything about it,” said Hay.

Wayne Smith was hired to be a bartender. “I’ve been a Ravens fan all my life,” said Smith.

While fans may file into the stadium to watch the Ravens, it’s these positions that help make their experience memorable.

“We’re actually ranked top 5 in the NFL in game day experience and the staff we have here, they make it all happen,” said Moe Shoots, Guest Experience Manager.

As fans prepare to once again watch football in person, there are nearly 700 open positions that need to be filled. From parking to security, to concessions.

“I can’t wait to see fans back, I can’t wait to see staff back. I’m just ready to go,” said Shoots.

Their newest employees are ready to go as well, gearing up to work with their favorite football team.

“Every single year, it does not disappoint. The energy. the community, I love it. Everything about it,” said Hay.

Those looking to apply may visit: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs.