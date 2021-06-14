PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside his Somerset County home Sunday evening.
Michael Z. Cooper, 24, was pronounced dead at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.
State troopers responded to the 11000 block of Bratten Ave shortly before 6:00 p.m. on June 13 for a reported shooting. On the scene, troopers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in front of his apartment.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.